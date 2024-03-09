Andrade posts a message after attending important event; Charlotte Flair retweets

Andrade posted a message on social after attending an important event and Charlotte Flair has retweeted it.

Andrade recently surprised everyone when he made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Since then, he has been seen through vignettes where he has spoken about his destiny.

Andrade stepped back into the ring this past week on WWE RAW where he defeated Apollo Crews in quick fashion. The former AEW star's future in the company looks bright. Given his star power in the Latin American community, the newly signed El Idolo recently attended the grand opening of the love square in Gomez Palacio with his wife, Charlotte Flair.

Following the event, the former NXT Champion took to social media to post a few photos of him and Charlotte at the event.

"Gran inauguración de la plaza de amor en Gómez Palacio. Muchas gracias por la invitación @MauriceCollier Placer conocer al Matheus Dorian del @ClubSantos"

This is his tweet below which Charlotte Flair has retweeted:

Michelle McCool would love to face Charlotte Flair

Michelle McCool has faced and beaten some of the best women wrestlers during her time. However, she has never faced anyone of the caliber of Flair. But that doesn't mean that she wouldn't love the chance to get in the ring with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

During a recent episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Michelle McCool spoke about the current state of the women's division.

“I mean, it’s night and day, I think. Not so much wrestling today, but I wish we had those opportunities when I was there. We had some good talent. I had some great matches with several different girls. There are some girls today that I would kill to be in the ring with, obviously. Charlotte, Bianca, Naomi, like all these girls I’ve been in the ring with now coming back for the Rumbles, I would’ve killed to have even a 10-minute match, much less these 30-minute matches that they’re having that are killer,” McCool said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

When The Undertaker mentioned that several fans want to see her face Charlotte Flair, McCool responded in the affirmative.

“Yeah, that has been a thing for a while, which would be amazing. I would love to."

You can watch her comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see if the dream match between McCool and Flair takes place one day.

