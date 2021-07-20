Andrade reacts to Charlotte Flair's 24-hour title reign ending on WWE RAW

Andrade took to Twitter to react to Charlotte Flair losing her WWE RAW Women's title, just 24 hours after she won the gold at WWE Money In The Bank 2021.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at WWE Money In The Bank 2021 to win the RAW Women's Championship. In a shocking turn of events, Charlotte lost the belt to Nikki A.S.H. in the main event of tonight's episode of RAW, so "The Queen" didn't hold the title very long this time around.

Andrade posted a message for Charlotte following her loss on WWE RAW. He also congratulated Nikki A.S.H. on the big win.

@MsCharlotteWWE for me you are always a champion," wrote Andrade. "I proud of you!! And congratulations @NikkiCrossWWE La mejor!!!"

@MsCharlotteWWE for me you are always a champion. I proud of you!! 👸🏼👸🏼👸🏼

And congratulations @NikkiCrossWWE La mejor!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 20, 2021

Andrade recently signed with AEW following his WWE release

Andrade in AEW

Andrade didn't compete in a WWE ring after his loss to Angel Garza on the October 12, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. He later requested his release, and WWE let him go in March. Andrade went on to make his big debut in All Elite Wrestling, and a string of exciting matches are likely in store for him in Tony Khan's promotion.

As for Charlotte Flair, this wasn't the first time that she won and lost a Women's Championship in a brief period of time. Though many fans were unhappy with Flair's win on Sunday, she is now a 13-time Women's Champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. won the Women's Money In The Bank contract on Sunday, and a large portion of the WWE Universe was genuinely happy for her. Her victory on Monday was a breath of fresh air for fans, and it will be interesting to see how WWE handles her superhero character in the near future.

What do you think about Andrade's message? Sound off in the comments below.

Watch amazing WWE Videos, interviews with your favorite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Colin Tessier