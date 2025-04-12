Andrade returns to console 29-year-old star; gets told to mind his own business

Andrade returned to SmackDown during a backstage segment and was seen trying to console a 29-year-old superstar who suffered a crushing defeat earlier tonight. However, he was told to mind his own business.
Andrade hasn't been around SmackDown very much and has been affected by less screentime. As things stand, it looks unlikely that he's going to make it to the WrestleMania 41 card. However, two other Mexican stars thrived on SmackDown as Rey Fenix defeated Humberto Carrillo, aka Berto.
While the former US Champion told him to keep his head up and be proud of himself, Berto told him to mind his own business.
Berto was in a bitter mood, and it poured onto the backstage segment. Even after his loss to Fenix, Santos Escobar came out and told him to shake Fenix's hand. While Fenix was suspicious, Berto only made contact for a brief shake of the hand before storming away.
Santos Escobar, on the other hand, gave Fenix his flowers and shook his hand. He even demanded that Berto do the same. However, nothing seemed to give, and Berto appeared to be more frustrated than ever.
It's going to be interesting to see what Andrade's role is in the entire situation and whether he will cross paths with Rey Fenix.