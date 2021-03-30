Andrade reveals surprising WWE salary before release

Former WWE Superstar Andrade was officially released by WWE earlier this month after he asked for it. The former United States Champion has since revealed several details about his release.

While speaking with Lucha Libre Online, Andrade revealed that he was earning $3 million per year in WWE before his release. He also added that he was making a lot more than other superstars coming up from NXT.

"I've been with WWE. I had a great contract with WWE, a great contract. Three million per year. Several million dollars per year, a lot more than plenty of guys coming up from NXT. I heard about some of those contracts. I made a lot more than those guys" (h/t Fightful)

WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavors. https://t.co/h5HggeFPjv — WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2021

How does Andrade's WWE salary compare to that of other WWE Superstars?

Andrade's revelation of earning $3 million per year tells that it was indeed a bold move from him to ask for his release. Previous reports of WWE Superstars' salaries reveal that he was indeed making a lot more than several others.

Current United States Champion Riddle signed a new deal with WWE recently. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his deal is worth $1.2 million over three years, or $400,000 per year.

"Riddle did officially sign his three-year deal at $1.2 million over the three years. His getting the U.S. title kind of signified it."

A report from The Mirror last year revealed the salaries of some of the top WWE Superstars. According to that report, the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns earns $5 million per year. 14-time World Champion Randy Orton gets $4.5 million per year while AJ Styles and Seth Rollins make $3.6 million and $3 million respectively. The report also states that Andrade's fiance and 12-time women's champion in WWE Charlotte Flair has a salary of $550,000 per year.

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

