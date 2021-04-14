Andrade's first post-WWE appearance revealed

Andrade's first post-WWE appearance has been revealed and is scheduled for May 2, 2021.

Andrade was granted his release from WWE back in March. The former WWE Superstar is set to appear at The Wrestling Guy Store in Huntington Park, California on May 2, 2021.

Fans who are interested in buying tickets for the event can visit the official website of The Wrestling Guy Store. Fans can choose one of several packages ranging from $30 to $80. The $30 ticket includes a photo-op with the fan's own camera. The $40 ticket includes Andrade's autograph. The $60 combo package includes both an autograph and a photo-op with one's own camera. Here are the complete details for the $80 package:

$80- WGS Package (2 Autographs ,1 Pro Photo Op w/ Print out and Priority Entrance) All WGS Packages must check in by 12:30p. Only 60 Packages will be sold.

Andrade was absent from WWE television for months before his release

Andrade last wrestled on WWE television on the October 12, 2020, episode of WWE RAW. He lost a singles match to Angel Garza and was attacked by The Fiend following the loss. Andrade then disappeared from WWE television to everyone's surprise, but many were hoping to see him return soon.

I'm back and it's time to remember who I was and travel the world to achieve my goals.

Nothing of this sort happened though, and it was later revealed that Andrade had asked for his release. WWE rejected the release request but eventually granted him the option to leave the company. Andrade confirmed the rumors of him requesting his release mere days before it was granted.

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days

Andrade decided to look for greener pastures and is now free to wrestle anywhere in the world. Speculation has been running wild ever since his WWE release and it would be interesting to see where Andrade lands in the near future.