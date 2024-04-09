Andrade's five-word message for Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Andrade recently posted a picture with Charlotte Flair and sent a five-word message to the latter.

The Queen is currently out of in-ring action due to a knee injury she suffered in December 2023 during her match against Asuka on Friday Night SmackDown. She has since undergone surgery and is currently on the road to recovery, making significant progress.

Meanwhile, Flair's husband and RAW Superstar, Andrade recently combined forces with Rey Mysterio to take down Legado Del Fantasma. At WrestleMania XL, the former NXT Champion teamed up with The Master of the 619 to defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio.

The real-life couple recently attended the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Philadelphia. Given that Flair has achieved a lot in her career, Andrade made a bold prediction about her future. He wrote:

"My future Hall of Famer!!!! @MsCharlotteWWE."

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

WWE star says main event match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 would be "perfect"

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton recently picked The Queen as her dream opponent for next year's WrestleMania. The Buff Barbie previously mentioned that Charlotte Flair was one of the women who inspired her to wrestle.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Stratton mentioned that if WrestleMania 41 were held in her home state, she would like to main event the show against Flair. She said:

"You know, I heard that WrestleMania next year is rumored to be in Minnesota, and I'm from Minnesota, so I think me versus Charlotte Flair would be the perfect main event of Day One of WrestleMania."

Stratton has already faced Becky Lynch in a one-on-one match on NXT. Hence, the 24-year-old may want to lock horns with a veteran like Flair next.

