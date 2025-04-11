Andrade sends a cryptic message amidst Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton drama

Andrade recently took to social media to send out a cryptic message. His ex-wife Charlotte Flair, and Tiffany Stratton are currently involved in a huge drama.

Ad

Last week on SmackDown, the WWE Women's Champion brought up her WrestleMania opponent's failed marriages during an in-ring segment by stating that the latter was 0-3, which was a reference to Charlotte being divorced three times. El Idolo and The Queen called it quits in 2024 after tying the knot in 2022.

Amidst all the controversy, Andrade sent out a GIF on X from the scene of Tony Montana saying, "You want to play games? Okay" from the 1983 film Scarface.

Ad

Trending

You can check out the tweet below:

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair fired back at Tiffany Stratton, and things got even more personal. The two stars went off script and reportedly had heat backstage.

Tiffany Stratton commented on the controversial segment

The Buff Barbie and Charlotte Flair's segment got many people talking online. WWE edited out the personal stuff from its social media.

During an appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, Tiffany Stratton spoke about the controversial promo.

Ad

“I think, you know, being so new into this business, being so new as champion, I don't think she really expected me to stand up to her. And I don't think she expected me to, I guess, almost clap back. And I think I kind of…look, all I have to say is it’s live TV. Stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania," said Stratton.

Ad

She added:

"I have the title. I want to keep the title. And I'm gonna pull out every stop that I can. And people want to see our match. And I think that we did a very good job of getting people wanting to see our match and invested in our story. And now, I'm ready to put on the best women's match ever, and I'm ready to go to war," she added.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see how WWE addresses the situation tonight on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More