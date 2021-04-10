Andrade sends a message to Drew McIntyre hours before WrestleMania 37

Andrade has sent a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The former WWE Superstar took to social media to send his best wishes to McIntyre ahead of his big WWE Championship match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 37, McIntyre will be challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title. The former champion will be aiming to regain the title he never lost to Lashley in the first place. And this time around, the Scotsman's goal is to capture the belt in front of a live audience.

Here's what Andrade wrote on Twitter in his message to Drew McIntyre:

Andrade has a long history with Drew McIntyre. The two men have faced each other in WWE NXT and at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2017, where Andrade defeated The Scottish Psychopath to win the NXT Championship for the first time in his career.

Since being called up to the main roster, both Andrade and McIntyre have embarked on different paths. McIntyre has established himself as one of the top Superstars of Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, despite enjoying a solid run with Zelina Vega and co, Andrade couldn't establish his place in the main event picture on RAW as he did on NXT. Following Vega's departure from WWE, Andrade also dropped the pecking order and asked for his release from the company.

Where could Andrade end up after his departure from WWE?

Following his recent departure from WWE, Andrade has teased the possibility of moving to various promotions around the world. The former WWE United States Champion could go back to his former promotion CMLL.

However, a return to New Japan Pro Wrestling shouldn't be ruled out either. Andrade created Los Ingobernables de Japon and there is a possibility of him returning to NJPW to join the likes of Tetsuya Naito and co.

But as things stand, nothing has been confirmed regarding Andrade's future in the pro wrestling business.