Andrade sends a message to Randy Orton ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match

WWE Superstar Andrade recently sent a message to Randy Orton ahead of the latter's match against Gunther at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The Viper will challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship at the event.

Orton and Gunther previously crossed paths in the final of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. The Ring General emerged victorious in a controversial finish to the contest, which was later addressed by Triple H.

The Legend Killer recently revealed his bulking tips and credited Nutella for it. On X/Twitter, Andrade thanked Orton for the bulking tip and also praised his physique.

"thank you for the advice SIR @RandyOrton. You always look amazing!!!!" Andrade shared.

Check out Andrade's tweet below:

Andrade is currently feuding with Carmelo Hayes on WWE SmackDown. The two superstars have crossed paths on multiple occasions on the blue brand with Melo winning their latest encounter.

Andrade is also the reigning WWE Speed Champion. He won the title by dethroning now-former WWE Superstar Ricochet.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton opened up about an injury which almost forced him to retire

Ahead of his match against Gunther at Bash in Berlin 2024, Randy Orton opened up about an injury that almost forced him into retirement.

While speaking with The Independent, The Viper revealed that being told he would never be able to wrestle again sent him into depression. The 14-time World Champion was unaware of the future and at one point, he even thought that his professional wrestling career had ended.

“[Being] told I’d never wrestle again, that kind of sent me into a tailspin. It was very depressing being at home and not knowing what my future held. It took a long time for me to get out of that funk. I thought my career was over after the surgery. It was tough to recoup from that, to spiritually recover," Randy Orton said.

At Bash in Berlin 2024, Randy Orton would be aiming to dethrone Gunther, who won the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024.

