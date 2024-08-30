Randy Orton speaks on being told he would never wrestle again; future was uncertain and he was going numb with shooting pains

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is set to compete at Bash in Berlin. The star recently spoke about how his career almost ended and was told he would never wrestle again.

The Viper is one of the top stars in the company at the moment and has always been able to be at the top of his game, no matter what era he was in. However, until Survivor Series 2023, there was a lot of doubt about his condition because he had missed 18 months of action due to a back injury.

Randy Orton spoke to The Independent ahead of his match and opened up about his injury. The star said that he was told he would never wrestle again, and that made him very depressed for a long time.

“[Being] told I’d never wrestle again, that kind of sent me into a tailspin. It was very depressing being at home and not knowing what my future held. It took a long time for me to get out of that funk. I thought my career was over after the surgery. It was tough to recoup from that, to spiritually recover.”

The injury was not even something that happened suddenly. It had been a long process, and there was a point in his 30s that he was in pain all the time and that he had shooting pain down his legs at all times.

“I was in pain, and I was in more and more pain every month,” Orton tells The Independent. “But it was something that was a long time coming, I started having back issues in my early 30s. My feet would go numb and I would have pain shooting down my legs, and shooting around into my hip."

Thankfully, the surgery has changed the situation for the star and his WWE career.

Randy Orton is ready to make a record in WWE

Randy Orton will face Gunther at Bash in Berlin in what could be one of the biggest matches of the year. This match comes after the star was unable to win the King of the Ring match, but there was enough controversy to the ending to cast doubt on The Ring General's win as well.

At this time, if Randy Orton wins the title, it will be his 15th - a number that's only one away from the record number of world title wins in WWE. John Cena and Ric Flair share the record at 16, and with Cena coming back for one last run, it will be interesting to see if Orton and he compete for the record again.

Fans will have to wait to see what happens.

