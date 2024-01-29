Andrade sends subtle warning to 5-time WWE champion following his return at Royal Rumble; teases potential 5-star rematch

Andrade set the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event alight by making his return to WWE during the men’s Royal Rumble match. He sent a subtle warning to an old rival upon his comeback, teasing a potential five-star rematch.

Fans were prepared to see Andrade walk out during the Royal Rumble after parting ways with AEW. The former United States Champion did not disappoint as he came out as the fourth entrant and lasted over twenty minutes. He was eliminated by Bronson Reed from the contest. However, his return was enough to get the fans all warmed up early in the match.

Following his first appearance this year, Andrade was welcomed back by his former NXT rival Johnny Gargano. The 34-year-old responded to Gargano’s message with a thank you, followed by a subtle warning.

"Thank you!! See you soon!!!! @JohnnyGargano👊🏼"

It’ll be exciting to see these two men perform against each other once again. The former United States Champion could get into some big rivalries following his WWE return.

Fans could see him face Bronson Reed first, as the big man was responsible for his elimination at the Royal Rumble. That could lead to an Intercontinental Championship opportunity for the 34-year-old star.

Andrade and Johnny Gargano could have another five-star match in WWE

For those who may not know, Andrade and Johnny Gargano are no strangers to one another. The two men put on some epic contests during their rivalry in NXT in 2017-2018.

Their NXT Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in 2018 turned out to be a show-stopper and lasted over thirty minutes. It received a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which was the first NXT match to receive this rating. It was also WWE’s sixth match overall and the first match since 2011 to receive the rating.

Triple H has a chance of booking another such match down the road. Adding a mid-card title to the contest would elevate it even more.

Fans will be hoping to see the two WWE stars run it back once again. It was the sixth anniversary of their five-star match on January 27, 2018, the same night as the former United States Champion’s return at the Royal Rumble.

