Charlotte Flair reacts after Andrade hits a suplex on Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair and Ric Flair have posted their reactions after Charlotte’s fiancé, Andrade, suplexed Ric into a swimming pool.

On Monday, former WWE Superstar Andrade shared a video of himself performing the move on his future father-in-law. Ric Flair, 72, responded by joking that his form was “lousy” and he wants to add a backdrop next time.

Charlotte Flair, who appeared to be the person recording the video, tweeted that there is never a dull moment with her family. She also jokingly said she is thankful that her commentary was not included in the video.

I’m so thankful my commentary was muted 🤣🤣 #family never a dull moment.... https://t.co/mreo4KmcpU — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 31, 2021

Damn, Lousy Form! I’ll Be Better Next Time And Add A Backdrop! WOOOOO! https://t.co/Ev94r9tOfF — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 31, 2021

Andrade and Charlotte Flair are very active on social media. Last week, Charlotte used two of Andrade’s moves – a spinning back elbow and a standing moonsault – during her win over Asuka. Andrade responded by posting a comparison video of their moves, along with a caption saying, “THE WORLD IS OURS.”

Ric Flair’s opinion on Andrade as a wrestler

Andrade worked with Zelina Vega for the majority of his WWE career

Andrade received his release from WWE in March 2021 after five years with the company. He is set to return to in-ring action against El Hijo del Santo on June 12 before facing Alberto El Patron (f.k.a. Alberto Del Rio) on July 31.

In 2020, Ric Flair told TV Insider that Andrade was among the top five wrestlers in the world. He also praised Andrade’s on-screen allies at the time, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega.

“I think he [Andrade] is one of the top five guys in the business,” Ric Flair said. “He is a great kid. I hope they continue to push him and Garza. I like Garza a lot. I think Zelina does a tremendous job when given the opportunity to talk. She also looks like a million bucks. She knows how to be a heel. Both those kids Angel and Andrade can work. The sky's the limit for them.”

Un gran encuentro está por vivirse en #TriplemaniaXXIX 🔥



La disputa por el MEGACAMPEONATO AAA. 💥@KennyOmegamanX 🆚 @AndradeElIdolo



📅 14 de agosto 2021

📍 @ArenaCdMexico

🎟 Boletos en:https://t.co/ivP627bjWG pic.twitter.com/9qEC3YxaFQ — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 27, 2021

Andrade’s most notable upcoming match is scheduled to take place on August 14 against Kenny Omega. The former NXT Champion will challenge Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXIX.

Do you think Andrade should have been given a longer run in WWE? Are you excited for Andrade vs Kenny Omega at Triplemania XXIX? Let us know in the comment section below!

