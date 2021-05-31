Watch: Andrade posts an incredible video of him suplexing Ric Flair 

Andrade has been enjoying life since leaving WWE, and if you're having second thoughts about it, a glance at El Idolo's Twitter handle will convince you about the star's upbeat mood.

Andrade recently took to Twitter to post an epic video in which the former WWE U.S. Champion can be seen suplexing Ric Flair into a swimming pool. You can check out the short clip below along with Andrade's caption:

Un amigo! Wooo Suplex. Thank you Sir for great week @RicFlairNatrBoy 📽 @MsCharlotteWWE 😘😍 #RiveraMaya #Wooo #Tranquilo #Andrade #LaReina #Family

The fact that the Nature Boy is still taking swimming pool bumps at the age of 72 is absolutely bonkers!

Where is Ric Flair?

Ric Flair has not appeared on WWE television since the company dropped a romantic storyline involving the Hall of Famer and Lacey Evans.

Flair has spoken at length about the controversial storyline and the backstage reactions to the angle in several recent interviews. While Ric Flair continues to be part of WWE, the company currently has no plans to use him on television.

Andrade's status following his WWE release

As for Andrade's status, the former WWE superstar is scheduled to have a massive match against Kenny Omega. The Cleaner will defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade at TripleMania XXIX on August 14th. The match will take place in front of a limited-capacity crowd at the Arena Ciudad de México.

Andrade also reacted to Kenny Omega's successful AEW World Title defense at Double or Nothing with the following tweet:

Congratulations @KennyOmegamanX Nos vemos pronto 🔜 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) May 31, 2021

Additionally, the former NXT Champion is slated to have a dream match against Alberto Del Rio at the end of July.

"For the first time they are going to see what people have been asking for for a long time, Andrade against Alberto Del Río , I don't think they had ever sent such a poster to Texas," Del Rio revealed in April.

La Sombra or Andrade? Mask or no mask. Champions 🇺🇸 Japón o mask and hair mexico 🇲🇽 ? No more #Tranquilo or I continue #TranquiloPose https://t.co/VXPUXXrVaQ — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 19, 2021

It looks like Andrade has been making all the right moves since his WWE departure.

The talented wrestler seems to be in the right frame of mind after unwinding with the Flairs, and he will be more than ready to kickstart a highly-anticipated post-WWE run.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.