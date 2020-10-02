Angel Garza gives details about his injury; reveals how long he will be out for

Former Cruiserweight Champion and current RAW Superstar Angel Garza suffered a legitimate injury at WWE Clash of Champions. Angel Garza teamed up with Andrade at the PPV to challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

The match ended in a chaotic manner as Andrade kicked out of Angelo Dawkins' spine-buster, but the referee proceeded to count to three. It was later reported that Angel Garza had suffered a legitimate injury during the match.

Angel Garza has now revealed details about the injury he suffered at WWE Clash of Champions, and said that he did not suffer the injury from the Spanish Fly move as it could have been worse.

"My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]...An injury from the Spanish Fly could have been worse. Thank goodness that the injury came later and not from the Spanish Fly. In the Spanish Fly, I landed on my neck. I was not standing fully right on the ropes and Montez Ford launched himself when I was still not fully planted on the rope. It was a matter of moments that my mind went like, 'Spin' and that's the result that you saw [at Clash of Champions]." (H/T Fightful)

Angel Garza on how long he will be out of action

Angel Garza further revealed that he suffered a small tear in his quad. He explained the exact moment when the injury took place.

"Unfortunately, the injury came afterwards. Montez went for a kick and I grabbed the kick. When I lowered it, I went for the knee, but I put in a little too much force into it. I thought when I was going to do it, [Ford] was a little too far from where I was and I didn't measure myself properly. When I tried to stretch my leg towards him, the other leg that was supporting it couldn't handle it and was stretched out too much. That's when I heard a small pop, like a balloon exploding. Everything around that area started to get really hot and when I tried to move the leg, I had that tension close to my groin and it was my quadriceps, almost reaching my hip. That's what I felt.

Angel Garza managed to tag Andrade and roll to the outside, where the referee asked him if he can continue, to which he said that he can't go anymore. Garza's MRI revealed that the injury was a minor quad tear, which the doctors said could have been worse if he had continued the match. Garza further revealed that he will need surgery and that he will be out for one to three weeks.

"They told me to get an MRI and I got the results and thankfully, it wasn't anything involving the tendons or with my hip as some outlets have reported. It was a quad tear and we already began treatment. I've been putting ice on it and bandages for the tear. Right now, I just came from an evaluation and we have been advancing through it incredibly. Thank God I just started to feel good. I still have more evaluations to do, but if all goes well, I think I might be out from a week to maybe 15 days. Thank God that it wasn't anything long-term like five or six months. They told me if I had continued, I could have completely torn [the quad] and would have been out for a very long time. I don't think it will even be a month to fully recover... I'm not going to be needing surgery, I'll probably be only out for a week to three weeks since the injury," (h/t Fightful)

We, at Sportskeeda, wish Angel Garza a speedy recovery Stay tuned for further updates and news.