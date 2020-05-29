Becky Lynch, over the last year and a half, has been an integral part of RAW.

Professional wrestling is strange. Unlike other sports, it doesn't promote its stars simply based on their win/loss records or in-ring skills. To thrive as a professional wrestler, one has to be an exceptional bell-to-bell performer and a solid talker, in addition to oozing charisma. And it turns out that WWE has found all of these qualities in Angel Garza.

WWE.com recently updated its RAW banner. As you would expect, the banner features top RAW superstars such as Randy Orton, NXT Champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

New #wweraw banner removed Becky Lynch but adds Angel Garza.@AngelGarzaWwe is clearly making #wwe management as happy as he is making the fans. pic.twitter.com/austLVbxwU — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 28, 2020

Becky Lynch doesn't appear on the new banner after she announced a couple of weeks ago that she would be taking time off from wrestling in light of her pregnancy. Taking her place on the banner is Angel Garza!

The former Cruiserweight Champion replacing one of the biggest professional wrestling stars in the last few years is a sure sign that WWE sees immense value in the 27-year-old.

Angel Garza's journey on RAW so far

Garza made his RAW debut on the February 3, 2020 episode of RAW and aligned himself with Zelina Vega right off the bat. He would then go on to have a Tag Team Championship match at Wrestlemania 36 and feud with top superstars such as Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

His recent win against Owens and addition to the stacked Raw banner are solid reasons to believe that the Hispanic star is on his way to become a top WWE talent.