Angel brutally trolls a fan who commented on his Kiss Cam segments

WWE Superstar Angel has trolled a fan on social media after the latter commented on his Kiss Cam segments.

He and Humberto, combinedly known as Los Lotharios, have been drawing much attention with their Kiss Cam segments where they kiss a woman sitting in the front row on her cheek. The idea of the popular gimmick was brought in by the 29-year-old as he used to joke that his kisses are a cure to the coronavirus.

A Twitter user recently commented on the segments that have been getting popular amongst the crowd. He replied to a picture of Kiss Cam from this week’s episode of RAW, claiming that these segments would never get over.

The Los Lotharios member took notice of the tweet and brutally trolled the fan for not being able to give kisses to women. He also called the user "ugly."

"Ask your girl "in case you have one" and then we'll see if it get over or not *wink emoji.* And I'm sorry, it's not our problem that you can't give kisses to women. #UglyBoy," Angel wrote.

Angel reveals what his family thinks about the Kiss Cam

Since their segment is quite uncanny, people have had mixed reactions. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion discussed their family's feelings about Los Lotharios kissing other women on live television.

In an interaction with TV Insider, he explained the importance of not mixing up his personal and professional lives. Angel also stated that they only play their gimmick on television, which is not the case when they are with their families:

"As actors doing television, wrestlers do our thing too. You have to separate between family and business. Business is business. Family is family. We don’t play the gimmick at home. We stay focused on family then. Then when we are in the building, we focus on the gimmick."

This week on RAW, they faced AJ Styles and Finn Balor, albeit in a loss. However, thanks to Kiss Cam, which happens during the shows and their entrance, Los Lotharios have grown popular with the crowd.

What do you think of the Kiss Cam segments of Los Lotharios? Sound off below!

Edited by Angana Roy