"Plowed through him last week" – WWE Superstar pokes fun at Sami Zayn's association with The Bloodline (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins recently commented on the alliance between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline.

Over the last few weeks, The Master Strategist worked his way into The Bloodline. His constant interactions with The Usos and the Wiseman Paul Heyman led him to becoming an "Honorary Uce." He even came out to assist The Undisputed Tag Team Champions last week in their match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. However, Dawkins, who was in commentary, tackled him and sent him flying.

One half of the Street Profits, Dawkins was in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling this week. He spoke about Zayn's association with The Bloodline and mentioned that he didn't even know what it was supposed to mean. He likened it to a situation where Titus O'Neil could be his cousin.

"Well, you just made me laugh when you mentioned Sami Zayn," said Dawkins. "I freaking plowed through him last week. Spiritual member (of The Bloodline). If that's even a thing. That's like Titus O'Neil is my cousin. Just like that." (From 13:45 - 14:05)

You can watch the full video here:

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to enter Money in the Bank

The Elder Statesman of SmackDown got one over his long-time rival Shinsuke Nakamura last week on the blue brand. The two superstars clashed in a Money in the Bank Qualifying match.

The King of Strong Style laid out Zayn with a Kinshasa at ringside. But as he dragged his opponent's body into the ring, Sami capitalized with a Helluva Kick to grab the victory.

With this win, The Honorary Uce qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match. It will be interesting to see if he can win the briefcase this Saturday and stay true to his word of protecting the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

