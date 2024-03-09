"Angels watching over us" - Bray Wyatt's sister pens heartfelt message following WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Naturally, Bray Wyatt is still sorely missed by the WWE Universe. Fatefully, his final WrestleMania match happened in 2021 in Tampa, Florida, where The Fiend fell to Randy Orton. The event also marked Bray's alter-ego character's last appearance.

Three years later, on the 40th edition of the grand spectacle, the Windham family will be honored with two members getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame - his uncle, Barry, and father, Mike Rotunda. They were known together as The U.S. Express. Wyatt's sister Mika took to X today, expressing her joy at the announcement while remembering the late superstar.

"These two are so much more than just legends in the business. Seeing them inducted for the 40th Wrestlemania, is a prestige. We have a few angels watching over us that we wish could be front row. But one thing about the Windham/Rotunda dynasty, is that legends never die. @WWE," wrote Mika Rotunda.

The U.S. Express is only the third Hall of Fame announcement by WWE, as in the last few days, they revealed Paul Heyman and Bull Nakano will join the class of 2024. It remains to be seen if Bray Wyatt will receive a posthumous induction this year.

The origin of Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail story in WWE

Wrestling veteran Sinn Bodhi, also known as Kizarny while signed to WWE, spoke in depth about his influence on Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) after the latter's unfortunate passing. He disclosed the input he provided to the former Universal Champion and how that helped him in his career.

Bodhi told Jake Roberts on The Snake Pit that Bray would write down all of the things they discussed. Wyatt was also fascinated by the veteran's finisher, Tallulah Belle, which was apparently named after his sister, albeit a fictional one. The story behind it was, "When I hit you with the Tallulah Belle, just like her, you're not getting up," and that struck a chord with the late wrestler.

"I love him and I don't want to say anything ill of him. I was just a little bit upset when I saw Abigail, and he knew about it. We talked about it and we had a lot of back and forth about it over the years and he's a sweet guy. He was never anything but charming and apologetic about it. We never got to see eye to eye and we never had closure," Bodhi said.

The former WWE Superstar concluded:

"It was and it is and it’s always going to be a fu**ing cross for me to bear. So I will just simply say to the fans as respectfully as I can say that Abigail is both of our sister. I think he [Bray Wyatt] earned it. He did me better than me."

Sinn Bodhi also added that he regrets not talking it out with Bray Wyatt and that he did not get closure. Bodhi claimed that he hit the Sister Abigail move in the first match he wrestled after the former Universal Champion's passing.

