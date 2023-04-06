Roman Reigns' family member says Solo Sikoa is ready to "be a top guy", praises The Bloodline leader after historic win

Roman Reigns is currently at the top of his game in WWE. His Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa has also caught the attention of many while having the spotlight on him.

Reigns and Sikoa were recently praised by Anoa'i family member Lance Anoa'i. Taking to Twitter, Lance reflected on Reigns' historic win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

He even mentioned that Sikoa is ready to be a top guy and praised The Usos, who lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

"To be apart of the greatest wrestling Family ever just makes me PROUD. 4 members apart of both nights main event of @WrestleMania Greatest Tag team Champions ever @WWEUso! @WWESoloSikoa my man is ready to be a top guy and then @WWERomanReigns he is just on another level!" wrote Lance.

Check out Lance Anoa'i's tweet:

Lance Anoa’i @lanceanoai 🏽 🏽 🏽 To be apart of the greatest wrestling Family ever just makes me PROUD. 4 members apart of both nights main event of @WrestleMania Greatest Tag team Champions ever @WWEUso @WWESoloSikoa my man is ready to be a top guy and then @WWERomanReigns he is just on another level! 🩸 To be apart of the greatest wrestling Family ever just makes me PROUD. 4 members apart of both nights main event of @WrestleMania Greatest Tag team Champions ever @WWEUso! @WWESoloSikoa my man is ready to be a top guy and then @WWERomanReigns he is just on another level! 🩸☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽

Anoa'i previously shared the screen with Reigns briefly on an episode of WWE RAW. He lost to Shane McMahon before being attacked by Drew McIntyre. This eventually led to Reigns saving his family member.

The 31-year-old is currently working under Major League Wrestling, where he is the current MLW World Tag Team Champion with Juice Finau.

Gunther could win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, says Bill Apter

Bill Apter believes Gunther could be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter explained why The Ring General should be the one to win the titles.

The veteran even discussed the segment when Gunther lashed out at Adam Pearce before WrestleMania 39.

"And I think the world championship, the Universal Championship, would be, if they want a heel champion in that role, besides Roman Reigns, of course, this guy would be really good. When he stood in the face of Adam Pearce, nose-to-nose, saying, 'Tell me why this has to be,' I was afraid for Adam Pearce. You can see the fans when he walks to the ring, the fans are afraid of him," said Apter.

Out of Context Bloodline @oocbloodline 🏽🩸



Will leave you with this pure moment between father & son 🖤



Happy Birthday to Hall of Famer, Legend, 1/2 of the Wild Samoans & Father of Roman Reigns & Rosey, Sika Anoa’i🏽🩸Will leave you with this pure moment between father & son 🖤 Happy Birthday to Hall of Famer, Legend, 1/2 of the Wild Samoans & Father of Roman Reigns & Rosey, Sika Anoa’i ☝🏽🩸Will leave you with this pure moment between father & son 🖤https://t.co/kOoaQRZgt4

Do you want to see Roman Reigns recruit more members to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes