Another ex-WWE star wanted for murder; turns himself in after arrest warrant issued

After a WWE legend was arrested in connection to a murder, another former star is now facing the same fate. The entity has turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Daniel Rodimer, aka Dan Rodman in WWE, worked for the company between 2006 and 2007. He was previously a contestant in the 2004 Tough Enough. He spent most of his time under contract with WWE in Deep South Wrestling and Ohio Valley Wrestling, working on his in-ring work and developing his character.

He eventually debuted on the main roster and beat Eugene but was moved back to OVW and FCW. Rodimer was released in August 2007.

The star had a political career, but after a 47-year-old man died in Las Vegas, Nevada, he was wanted for a crime.

The Las Vegas Police issued a statement naming Rodimer as the suspect in the murder of Christopher Tapp on October 29, 2023. Although initially thought to be an accident, there is apparently more to the story.

The star has now turned himself in. According to a report by CBS' KLAS Channel 8 in Las Vegas, Rodimer turned himself in to the police after an arrest warrant was issued earlier this week on the charges of Open Murder.

While it was thought that Tapp had died due to an "apparent overdose" and a "fall," more details arose about the story.

Ex-WWE star Daniel Rodimer allegedly threatened Christopher Tapp

According to the arrest warrant obtained by KLAS Channel 8, the former WWE star was upset with Tapp after he had offered Rodimer's stepdaughter an illegal substance.

A witness has alleged that Rodimer then threatened Tapp, and the document stated that after this, there were two loud banging noises.

"A witness then heard Rodimer say, 'If you ever talk to my daughter again, I’ll [expletive] kill you.' Immediately after hearing Dan say this to Christopher, [the witness] heard two loud banging noises.” [H/T - 8 News Now]

Other witnesses alleged that Rodimer hit Christopher, knocking him to the ground, when Tapp's head hit the small table. After this, Rodimer allegedly continued punching him.

There's a conflicting witness statement that said that Tapp slipped and fell, hitting his head on the coffee table.

Rodimer's wife, Sarah, also allegedly had an altercation with him where she talked about what had happened, saying that she had watched him nearly murder someone.

“I watched you nearly murder somebody and I had to take your [expletive] hands off from his neck as he laid there and you ran away and I spent the next two hours trying to take care of him. Nobody should have to watch their husband murder somebody." [H/T 8 News Now]

Further details about the incident are yet to emerge.

