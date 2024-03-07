Former WWE Superstar wanted for murder in Las Vegas

A warrant has been issued for a former WWE Superstar regarding the death of a 47-year-old man in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Daniel Rodimer competed in season four of Tough Enough and wrestled for the promotion from 2004 - 2007. The promotion was high on the 6 ft 7 star, but it didn't work out. He was released by WWE and has not competed in a match since August 4, 2007.

The Las Vegas Police Department issued a statement today and identified Rodimer as the suspect in the murder of Christopher Tapp on October 29, 2023. The incident was originally thought to be an accident, but now the death has been ruled a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

"Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives were able to identify 45-year-old Danial Rodimer as the suspect in this case. On March 6, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Rodimer on the charge of open murder."

You can check out the full statement by the Las Vegas Police Department below:

The former superstar entered the world of politics in the past several years. He ran as a Republican candidate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in 2020.

WWE legend Billy Jack Haynes was also recently arrested for the murder of his wife, and his trial date has been set for April 11, 2024. Only time will tell what the future holds for Daniel Rodimer after being identified as the suspect in an ongoing murder investigation.

