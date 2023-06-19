"Another good angle they can do" - Veteran pitches huge stipulation for a possible match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' war against Jimmy and Jey Uso is one of the most captivating storylines WWE has ever produced. While fans are left guessing about what will happen next, Dutch Mantell had an interesting pitch for the angle.

Jey Uso betrayed The Tribal Chief on the latest episode of SmackDown, officially detaching himself from The Bloodline. He decided to side with Jimmy Uso, and the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions superkicked Roman Reigns.

Solo Sikoa tried to save The Head of the Table, but he was taken out by The Usos as well. The tandem delivered a double superkick to Reigns, standing tall to conclude the blue show.

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the possibility of Roman Reigns taking on Jey Uso. He further added that the budding feud could get interesting if the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion put his title and status as The Tribal Chief on the line against Jey.

"You know that [the] position of The Tribal Chief takes on a big importance now because if he's [Jey Uso] The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman is gone. They've already established that. But if they put the title up and The Tribal Chief position, I don't know if they can break that up or not. But that's another good angle they can do. They can get another week or two out of it anyway," Dutch Mantell said. (29:40 - 30:16)

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer of the Bloodline teamed up to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a tag team title match at the 2023 Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The Bloodline duo came up short after The Usos accidentally aided Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The internal friction between The Bloodline came to a head on last week's SmackDown, and a blockbuster tag team match was announced for Money in the Bank 2023.

The Usos will take on Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in a match dubbed the Bloodline Civil War. It will definitely be the most anticipated bout on the show, and fans will be anxious to see who comes out on top.

