Another John Cena WWE appearance confirmed

John Cena is days away from potentially becoming a 17-time WWE World Champion at WrestleMania 41. With that being said, the company has revealed another date for The Franchise Player's 2025 Farewell Tour.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas on April 20, 2025, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cena. The veteran won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to punch his ticket to 'Mania before turning heel on The American Nightmare.

The sports entertainment juggernaut recently announced combo tickets for the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31 and the Monday Night RAW on September 1, both taking place at the Paris La Défense Arena. WWE also dropped a brand-new promotional poster for the PLE in France.

Big names advertised for the Clash in Paris are John Cena, Penta, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes.

WWE veteran predicts the result of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania 41

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently made a bold prediction about the upcoming world championship bout between The Cenation Leader and Cody Rhodes. He discussed this on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

According to JR, John Cena and his opponent will have a great match at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, the former WWE commentator predicted that The American Nightmare will retain his title because he's on an incredible run and believes there's no reason to end it.

"My smart money will be on Cody [Rhodes]. I think Cena will scare the hell out of us about winning the title again, but I don’t think it’ll happen. I think they’ll have a great match. Those guys have great style. I don’t see a title change. I see Cody retaining the title and having a hell of a match. Cody’s a talented kid. He’s had a great run. There’s no reason to end it now, in my opinion," Jim Ross said.

Only time will tell if Cena will defeat Rhodes for the world championship on Night Two of WrestleMania 41, potentially breaking Ric Flair's iconic record.

