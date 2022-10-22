"Another level of awful" - Wrestling fans debate if Edge's version of The Judgment Day was better compared to the current version

Wrestling fans have initiated a debate on Twitter regarding The Judgment Day. A recent tweet from @Nita_WWE suggested that Edge's version of the group is better than the current incarnation.

Edge was replaced as the leader and member of Judgment Day back in June 2022. He was booted out of the group by Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest as Finn Balor joined forces with the two.

In reaction to the same, fans had various opinions. One Twitter user even suggested that neither version of the faction has been good and claimed that Edge's version was rather "awful."

Others believe that the current version is much more exciting. However, some fans thought Judgment Day was better when they were booked in a "cult storyline" with The Rated-R Superstar.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

🖤Moné💜17🖤 @QueenMone05 @Nita_WWE I totally disagree, that mountain of omnipotence crap was awful, the idea was good, the execution was awful, they are way more entertaining now @Nita_WWE I totally disagree, that mountain of omnipotence crap was awful, the idea was good, the execution was awful, they are way more entertaining now

Tess 🎃 ⭕️ @MohawkMosher @Nita_WWE Yup. The cult storyline we had going with Edge was sooooo compelling. Pissed it was cut so short. I always knew they’d turn on Edge but it happened too soon and they didn’t follow thru with any of the cult focused options after. @Nita_WWE Yup. The cult storyline we had going with Edge was sooooo compelling. Pissed it was cut so short. I always knew they’d turn on Edge but it happened too soon and they didn’t follow thru with any of the cult focused options after.

Hussein @whoishussein_ @Nita_WWE The Judgment Day was so much better when Edge was in it, no lies told @Nita_WWE The Judgment Day was so much better when Edge was in it, no lies told

Brian @The_Unholycow @Nita_WWE I preferred it with Edge because it felt like a legend trying to push new talent. With Balor. All they've done is feud with Edge and his friends. @Nita_WWE I preferred it with Edge because it felt like a legend trying to push new talent. With Balor. All they've done is feud with Edge and his friends.

hon.uce @repluggedart @Nita_WWE Totally disagree. Judgement Day is ruling RAW these days. They are having killer storylines. @Nita_WWE Totally disagree. Judgement Day is ruling RAW these days. They are having killer storylines.

Yasharth Srivastava @Yasharth0110163 @Nita_WWE I agree. They looked more believable with Edge to be honest. With Finn Balor, he is just another heel on the roster. But Edge was the top heal. @Nita_WWE I agree. They looked more believable with Edge to be honest. With Finn Balor, he is just another heel on the roster. But Edge was the top heal.

ScottyKnows 👀 @_scottytho_ @Nita_WWE Honestly I didn’t mind the new judgment day until the added dom 🙃 @Nita_WWE Honestly I didn’t mind the new judgment day until the added dom 🙃

Lion Orcha @DelionDelfin @Nita_WWE Nope, I like how this all became. One of the best faction stories i've seen in awhile. @Nita_WWE Nope, I like how this all became. One of the best faction stories i've seen in awhile.

Ben @PlaceWrestle @Nita_WWE Everyone is allowed their opinions but I’m gonna have to disagree with you on this @Nita_WWE Everyone is allowed their opinions but I’m gonna have to disagree with you on this

Diamond Dallas Page wants to see The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio getting booked like The Rock

Diamond Dallas Page has admitted that he wants to see Dominik Mysterio get booked as the legendary Rock.

DDP believes that WWE could have Dominik destroy anyone that stepped into his path, as it would generate further heat on the young WWE star. He said:

"If I was booking, I would have Dominik beat anyone that he gets in front of. Because if you push him like that, they [the fans] are going to hate him even more. A la The Rock. Remember when they gave him that big push as Rocky Maivia? People hated him! [Now] Rock is the most beloved human being on the planet right now. He’s not the People’s Champion, he’s the World’s Champion."

Mysterio recently scored an upset win over AJ Styles on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day will be in action against Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia.

Are you a fan of Edge's version of The Judgment Day, or do you prefer the current version? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes