Another Major WWE Faction May Be Splitting Up In Huge Betrayal to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins founded the Vision along with Paul Heyman and has been dominant on WWE RAW. But now, the faction may already be splitting up.Over the last few weeks, Seth Rollins has been focused on Cody Rhodes. In this time, Paul Heyman has been working with Brock Lesnar and announcing the star. He has also been present and helping Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Rollins has been nowhere to be seen when it comes to helping the two stars he recruited to the group, while Heyman appears to have taken over.This was pointed out by Cody Rhodes as well, who was talking about how Heyman was the one in charge. Seth Rollins denied this completely, and said that every decision in the group ran through him, including Heyman and Lesnar. Rhodes said that he had not been controlling The Vision and that was the actual reality.&quot;The same with Bron and Bronson. You bringing them under your wing to teach them, yes. Control them? No. By the way, they happened to show up Friday on SmackDown. That's not their show. But I have reason to believe, you did not send them. Mr. Heyman sent them. Here we are on the subject of control once again. When it comes to your own group, who is in control?&quot;He even questioned what control he had over Heyman. &quot;Everything goes through you. Everything goes through you? So I assume you are the one who allowed Mr Heyman to announce Brock Lesnar?&quot;Even later in the night, Seth Rollins was focused on Rhodes, and not paying attention to Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, who were set for a match. Finally, it was Heyman who gave them their instructions. Seth Rollins could be in troubleWhile Rollins is adamant that he is in complete control of everything in WWE right now, the star could be in trouble on WWE RAW.Should Heyman take advantage of his focus elsewhere and join Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with Brock Lesnar instead, it would not go well for the star.At this time, what his plans are, and what Paul Heyman's plans are, remain to be seen.