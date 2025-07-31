"Another risk" - Triple H drops major tease ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 31, 2025 09:28 GMT
John Cena is a 17-time World Champion [Image credits: Netflix's Instagram and Cena's X/Twitter handle]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently dropped a massive tease ahead of the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, scheduled for August 2 and 3. The Game also talked about John Cena's retirement.

The Triple H-led creative team is all set for this year's Biggest Party of the Summer. The event will showcase some massive names, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi. The Cenation Leader will compete in his last ever SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

During a recent interview on ESPN, the host asked Triple H what fans can expect from SummerSlam 2025. The King of Kings dropped a massive tease, saying that this year's Biggest Party of the Summer will be a "massive event on all levels."

The Game added that for him, the highlight of the show was John Cena's final appearance at SummerSlam.

"Well, this is another risk that we took. Two nights, MetLife Stadium, umm, August 2nd and 3rd. You know, [the] first SummerSlam that is two nights. This is going to be a massive event on all levels. Umm, you know, and this, one of the highlights for me is this will be the last time John Cena competes at a SummerSlam. So, there's already a massive amount of interest there," he said.
The Cerebral Assassin also mentioned that Cena vs. Cody Rhodes was one of the biggest matches in the pro wrestling world.

"You know, as John winds down his career, to see him come to a place where he is stepping into arenas doing what he wanted to do, which is sort of a farewell tour, to take some risks, to do things that he's never done before, but get out there and let people see him. Let him say thank you to those fans and let them say thank you to him. So, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Champion to me is about as big as it can get in our business, and you're gonna get to see that coming up here very shortly at SummerSlam," he added. [5:49 - 6:46]
Check out his interview below:

youtube-cover
John Cena talked about his WWE retirement

During the Netflix docuseries WWE Unreal's first episode, John Cena said that growing up wrestling was a way of expression for him and his brothers.

The 17-time World Champion added that he would continue to compete inside the ring, but his body wouldn't allow him to do it anymore.

"I grew up in a family of five boys, and wrestling was our conduit. It was our connection system. I appreciate this as my hobby; it is the best of Imagination Land. Not only did I do it during my free time, I paid to do it. So, I would do this for free. I just physically can't do it anymore," said Cena.
It remains to be seen who will come out on top between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Please credit ESPN and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
