Another star teases AJ Lee's WWE return

Another star has teased the return of former Divas Champion AJ Lee to WWE. Speculation has been rife about Lee coming back to WWE since the Clash in Paris premium live event. Then, a few days ago, WWE Shop seemingly spoiled AJ Lee's return while answering a fan's query on X (Twitter) before deleting the post. Lee's husband, CM Punk, then also posted an Instagram story with the caption, &quot;You asked for it.&quot;Now, former WWE star Cora Jade, who has been referred to as Lee and Punk's &quot;daughter,&quot; has dropped a tease about the return of her &quot;mother&quot; in a post on X (Twitter). Jade posted the lyrics of Lee's entrance theme song from WWE.&quot;Let’s light it up,&quot; she wrote.Brie Coda @ElaynaBlackLINKLet’s light it upJade has been vocal about Lee's influence in her career and has previously stated that she was working to get the 37-year-old back in the ring. Since the rumors of Lee's return to WWE have gathered momentum, there has been high anticipation among WWE fans. CM Punk is set to appear on SmackDown this week, which will take place in Chicago. This has led many to believe that Lee will return on the show and kick off a program with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.Naomi reacted to rumors of AJ Lee's returnIf AJ Lee does end up returning to WWE, she is expected to team up with her husband to help him in his feud against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.Still, it is possible that she may have an extended run and feud with other stars in the Women's division. If that turns out to be the case, former Women's World Champion, Naomi could be set to miss her return due to her ongoing pregnancy.Addressing the return rumors of the former Divas Champion, Naomi took to X (Twitter) to react to an old post, where she said that she won't retire until Lee returns to WWE.&quot;If she returns while I’m out yall will witness the crash out of the century on this app,&quot; she wrote.Fans are now eagerly waiting to see when they get to hear, &quot;Let's light it up,&quot; again and they get to see AJ Lee skipping to the ring.