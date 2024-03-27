Another Triple-Threat WWE title match announced for WrestleMania weekend

A blockbuster Triple-Threat Match for Oba Femi's North American Championship was announced during the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Josh Briggs faced Chase U's Duke Hudson in singles action with Dijak present on commentary. Despite Hudson's valiant effort, Briggs secured an impressive victory.

After the match, Dijak confronted Briggs. Suddenly, Oba Femi, who has had run-ins with both men recently, emerged from the crowd. Acknowledging their abilities, he declared both Dijak and Briggs as worthy challengers for his North American Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver, which is set to take place on April 6, just before Night One of WrestleMania 40.

The Triple-Threat Match was made official later during the show.

This won't be the only triple threat match during Wrestlemania weekend, as the current United States Champion Logan Paul is also slated to defend his title in a three-way bout against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

