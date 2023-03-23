Another WWE Superstar sends a warning after Rhea Ripley was stalked and harassed 

As has been reported recently, Rhea Ripley found herself the victim of several fans stalking and harassing her for autographs at an airport. Now, Mia Yim aka Michin has come out in her support as well.

Rhea Ripley spoke out about the situation while warning fans to never follow her outside the airport and how she had a horrible experience.

"People need to respect that no means no! At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn’t a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don’t care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day," wrote Ripley.

Other WWE Superstars have also spoken out against such fans following them at the airport, asking them to sign lots of merchandise so they can then sell it on eBay. This has been noted as a problem with several superstars getting accosted regularly.

Mia Yim retweeted Ripley's interview and stood up for her. She said that she was no longer going to be signing anything unless it was for children or a personal photo of the fan with her.

She added that if fans came at a meet and greet or a show, or just wanted a picture, then those were exceptions.

Much like Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio found himself ambushed by fans at the airport as well

Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are just two of many superstars who have faced this problem at the airport lately.

A video emerged of him being confronted at the airport by fans wanting autographs on WWE merchandise and him refusing to sign them.

"Hey listen, they don't let us do sh** like this anymore. I'm signing for you guys to make money. Let the fans come up and ask for an autograph."

Hopefully, this sort of behavior stops soon.

What do you think of the fans' behavior at airports recently? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

