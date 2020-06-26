Anthem names Jaime Pollack as Chief Revenue Officer to oversee IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network

Anthem has named a Chief Revenue Officer, Jaime Pollack, for Fight Media group which includes Impact Wrestling.

Jaime Pollack has experience in UFC and Activision Blizzard as well.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment owns IMPACT Wrestling

In a press release, Anthem Sports & Entertainment has announced that Jaime Pollack is the Chief Revenue Officer for Fight Media Group. Fight Media Group is a division of Anthem which includes both IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network. Jaime Pollack is an experienced executive of the media and action sports community. Currently, Pollack, in this newly created position, is set to oversee the revenue generation for IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network and will be reporting directly to Ed Nordholm.

Jaime Pollack is known to have worked in UFC before, where he was the SVP, Global Content Manager, and General Manager, Latin America for Ultimate Fighting Championship. Talking about what the addition of Jaime Pollack to their brand brings to the table, Ed Nordholm, the President of Fight Media Group and the Chief Corporate Officer for Anthem praised him and talked about his experience from working with UFC and Activision Blizzard.

“Jaime truly has a wide breadth of experience in all facets of the sports spectrum — from the cutting-edge realm of esports to the most popular mixed martial arts promotion in the world. He brings an incredible pedigree to the table, having forged worldwide success with major brands such as the UFC and Activision Blizzard. This unique skill set could not be more relevant today and, as Fight Media Group continues to grow and expand, his unparalleled expertise and diverse network of connections in these arenas will accelerate our revenue growth.”

Before he joined Anthem, Pollack worked in Activision Blizzard and was responsible for esports media and distribution globally. He also held different positions in UFC for over a decade.

Press Release: https://t.co/m2b63czMWQ pic.twitter.com/1g9WHopMDa — Fight Network (@fightnet) June 25, 2020

Jaime Pollack commented on joining Anthem Sports & Entertainment as the CRO for Fight Media Group, including IMPACT Wrestling talking about his excitement at being able to bring his experience to his new position.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and I am excited to bring my experience to Fight Media Group. This truly feels like a natural fit for me, and I look forward to joining Anthem’s executive leadership team as we work to drive even greater value for IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network—growing existing revenue streams, identifying new opportunities and developing meaningful industry partnerships.”

Meanwhile, for IMPACT Wrestling, the Slammiversary pay-per-view is only around the corner and is set to take place on 18th July.