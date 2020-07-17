Apollo Crews breaks silence on his position in WWE after his mentor Paul Heyman was removed as RAW head

The current United States Champion Apollo Crews recently spoke to Newsweek on a variety of topics. Apollo Crews, who is in his first reign as the US Champion, talked about what the future holds for him with Paul Heyman sacked as RAW Executive Director.

It is no secret that Paul Heyman was very high on Apollo Crews and was the primary force behind Crews getting a major push. The former NXT Superstar had been languishing on the main roster for the past couple of years before Heyman brought him to RAW and made him the US Champion.

Apollo Crews had a lot of praise for Paul Heyman. He admitted that Heyman had helped him a lot by being hands-on with him. Speaking of his future, and if he would continue to succeed under Bruce Prichard, Crews sounded hopeful.

''Since I've shown that I'm reliable and trustworthy, it doesn't necessarily matter too much, so that helps me in that sense. I don't feel like it's going to work against me," Crews said. "Working with Heyman was fantastic. He was so hands-on with me and he helped me a lot. He was one of the main reasons for me getting this opportunity and I'm very thankful for everything he's done for me and helped me with.''

Apollo Crews on his possible future

Apollo Crews said that he is excited to work with Bruce Prichard and hopes to make magic with him.

"All I could do is look toward the future and I'm looking forward to working with Bruce [Prichard] as well. We're going to make magic together and I'm excited for what's to come and where I'm at right now. The company is seeing what I'm capable of after these past few months taking this opportunity and running with it.''

Apollo Crews has been absent from RAW for the past few weeks but will return at Horror Show at Extreme Rules this Sunday. The man formerly known as Uhaa Nation will take on MVP for the US Championship at the upcoming PPV.

It will be interesting to see if WWE decide to keep the US Championship despite Paul Heyman not being in-charge.