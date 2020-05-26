Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade on Monday Night RAW to become the United States champion. It was his first-ever singles title in the company and he has commented on the same.

Crews tweeted just minutes after capturing the title and said that the grind never stops. He thanked all those who have supported him from his very first day and wished that this title win was the first of many. He tweeted,

The grind never stops!!! And it won’t stop now!! Here’s where the hard work really begins! Thanks to anyone who has supported me since day 1! Let’s make this the first of many!! #AndNew #unitedstateschampion #WWERaw @usa_network @WWE pic.twitter.com/dxeVHLVlb4 — Apollo (@WWEApollo) May 26, 2020

Apollo Crews in WWE

Apollo Crews joined WWE back in 2014 and has been on all three brands. He started at NXT before moving to the main roster where he worked on SmackDown and then moved to RAW a few weeks ago.

Ever since making his switch to RAW, Apollo Crews has been a different Superstar. The new US Champion made a huge statement on his first night on the Red brand by pushing Aleister Black to the limit.

He was supposed to be in the Monday in the Bank ladder match earlier this month but was rule out after a knee injury while competing against Andrade on Monday Night RAW. He made his return last week and teamed up with Kevin Owens to beat Andrade and Angel Garza in a tag-team match.