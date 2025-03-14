Apollo Crews drops health update seven weeks after major injury

WWE star Apollo Crews shared an injury update today on social media. The veteran is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

Crews has not been in action since suffering an injury on the January 24, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown. The veteran tore his pectoral muscle during a singles match against Johnny Gargano and has not returned since.

The former United States Champion took to Instagram today to provide a positive update on his recovery from the significant injury. He shared that a few weeks ago, he struggled to hold his phone up, but has made great progress since. Crews also noted that he had changed his diet following the injury.

"Not too shabby. Almost 6 weeks out of surgery. It’s the little things. A few weeks ago, I couldn’t even hold the phone up to take a picture," he wrote.

The 37-year-old has been with the company since 2014. He claimed he witnessed #DIY attack The Street Profits recently on SmackDown. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will be defending the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits during tonight's show.

Wrestling analyst suggests WWE star Apollo Crews should appear in TNA

Wrestling analyst Dr. Chris Featherstone recently suggested that Apollo Crews should appear in TNA Wrestling.

WWE NXT and TNA have entered into a working partnership, allowing stars to appear for both brands. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Dr. Chris Featherstone stated that if he were Crews, he would rather be the TNA World Champion than hold a title in NXT. Featherstone noted that Crews would benefit from appearing in TNA Wrestling.

"TNA still has some pedigree to it as far as [the] world championship. This is the 23rd year of TNA, so, it's got some pedigree there. I would, personally, if I was someone like an Apollo Crews, I would rather be TNA World Champion than NXT Champion. I personally think there could be some benefit. There should be." [17:08 - 17:33]

Check out the video below:

The company is currently on The Road to WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see when Apollo Crews is cleared to return to action.

