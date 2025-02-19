Apollo Crews provides major update 25 days after last WWE match

Apollo Crews is in his 17th year as a pro wrestler, and his 10th year with WWE. After a recent in-ring mishap, the life-long wrestling fan is preparing for his return to in-ring action in hopes of becoming a three-time WWE champion. Crews has just provided a bit of good news to his fans.

Ad

The One Man Nation has not wrestled since defeating Johnny Gargano in just over four minutes during SmackDown on January 24. The match quickly ended after Crews suffered a torn pec when taking a Backcracker from one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions. Apollo quickly rolled Gargano up to win, and later confirmed a torn pec. He underwent surgery two weeks ago and will be out several months possibly.

Crews is working hard towards his in-ring return. The 17-year industry veteran took to Instagram Stories today to reveal that he no longer has the sutures in, which keep wounds closed after an injury or surgery. Apollo's brief caption and photo made it clear that he is already looking to get back to work.

Ad

Trending

"Sutures out! [folded hands emoji]," Apollo Crews wrote in the screenshot below.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Screenshot of Apollo Crews' post (Photo Credit: Apollo Crews on Instagram)

Crews held the United States Championship for 96 days in 2020. He dethroned Andrade on RAW, but lost to Bobby Lashley at Payback. Apollo then held the Intercontinental Championship for 123 days in 2021. He captured the title from Big E at WrestleMania 37, but was dethroned by Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

Ad

Unfortunate WWE stats on Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews already had a name as Uhaa Nation when he joined WWE at the end of 2014. A week after beating Martin Stone, Crews made his premium live event debut with a win over Shawn Spears at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 22, 2015.

Crews finished his first NXT year with a PLE win over Tyler Breeze and a PLE loss to Baron Corbin. His first main roster PLE was Money In the Bank 2016, where he defeated Sheamus. In an unfortunate stat, Crews has not worked a WWE PLE since the SummerSlam 2023 Battle Royal won by LA Knight.

Ad

Before the Slim Jim Battle Royal, Crews lost a Two out of Three Falls Match to Carmelo Hayes at NXT's Vengeance Day 2023 PLE. Apollo's last singles match at a main roster PLE was his Nigerian Drum Fight win over Big E at WrestleMania 37, which saw the California native become Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback