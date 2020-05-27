Apollo Crews to make his first US title defense on next week's RAW

Apollo Crews

It has barely been a day since Apollo Crews finally won his first championship in WWE, and he is ready to prove that he is a fighting champion. So, next Monday on RAW, we will be seeing the new United States Champion defend his title against an opponent of his choosing.

Apollo Crews defies all odds

Crews' path to an eventual title win wasn't an easy one. Since making his move to the main roster back in 2016, Crews has had limited title opportunities. He had a match for the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at SummerSlam in 2016 which he lost.

Earlier that year only, he participated in a six-pack challenge on SmackDown where the winner would go on to face Dean Ambrose for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and he couldn't get the job done there eit.

This year, he moved from SmackDown to RAW in pursuit of the greener pastures. He even qualified for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match but had to withdraw after suffering a storyline injury during his match against the then-US Champion, Andrade.

A few weeks later, Crews made his much-awaited return to seek redemption against El Idolo. On last night's RAW, Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to win the United States Championship, his first title in WWE. Various Superstars and wrestling personnel congratulated Crews on his big win.

Congrats @WWEApollo !!! Much deserved! Nice to see you as Champ! 🏆🇺🇸 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 26, 2020

Now, the new champion is adamant about putting his skills and fighting spirit to test when he gives an opponent of his choosing a shot at his title next week on RAW!