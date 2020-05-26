Apollo Crews wins the WWE United States Championship

Apollo Crews is the new US Champion

Apollo Crews has finally done it! After coming close to winning the United States Championship last month on RAW, many were left heartbroken to see him succumb to an injury and also lose his spot at the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

The RAW Superstar made a triumphant return last week and challenged Andrade for the title once again. However, this time around the result was different.

Both these Superstars left it all on the line and the action was hot from the get-go. The pendulum was swinging both ways and there were quite a few close calls as well.

In the end, Apollo Crews was able to put away Andrade with an incredible combination to win the match and get his first title on the main roster.

Apollo Crews' push on RAW

Apollo Crews has been on a roll ever since coming to RAW from SmackDown. On his first night back on the Red brand, the new US Champion pushed one of RAW's most dominant Superstars, Aleister Black, to the limit.

This was followed up by qualifying for the Men's MITB Ladder Match and almost winning the US Title as well.

Now, he has finally climbed the ladder and call himself a champion. We at Sportskeeda, congratulate Apollo Crews on his win and wish him a long title reign.