"Appreciate the abundance of love" - Mandy Rose finally breaks social media silence after recent WWE release

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose finally broke her social media silence after her surprise WWE release.

On the December 13, 2022, episode of the developmental brand, Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Shortly afterward, she was reportedly released by WWE. Her departure seemingly stems from the company gaining knowledge about her FanTime site. However, both the company and the superstar are yet to explicitly comment on the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Rose thanked everyone who supported her over the last couple of weeks and wished a Merry Christmas to all. The former NXT Women's Champion further promoted her FanTime exclusive site.

"Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple weeks Also click here for 50% off subscriptions now until new years !" wrote Mandy Rose.

WWE legend Teddy Long provided his take on Mandy Rose's release

Former WWE personality Teddy Long recently offered his take on Mandy Rose's release. He claimed that the popular star should have followed the rules and regulations set by the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One On One, Long noted that Rose was a great talent and wasn't pleased with her parting ways with the company.

"There are certain rules and regulations. And you have to go by those rules and regulations - especially when you're working for somebody else. You're not on your own. A lot of times I think people just think smart. She probably knew she probably needed to reveal that to WWE before she started but she probably also thought, 'Well, if I do that I may not get hired,' so you know it's like between a rock and a hard place. Like I said, hate to see her go. She was a great talent,"

Rose is yet to indicate if she will return to the professional wrestling industry under a different company. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former NXT Women's Champion.

What do you make of Mandy Rose departing from WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

