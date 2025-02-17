"Are you f***ing kidding me?" - The Undertaker gets extremely angry (WATCH)

The Undertaker is not someone who jokes around much and the star was left very upset by a star recently. He's called the star out.

Ad

The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie James are all hosting the latest WWE show on A&E - LFG. They are helping to put several young hopefuls through their paces. Winners of the show will get a contract with the company and eventually become a superstar. There are several hopefuls all trying their hand in the company, vying for that contract. However, one star in particular has already upset two of the judges - BJ Ray.

Ad

Trending

First, he upset Bubba Ray, and now he's angered The Undertaker. The Phenom wasted no time in calling him out. He called him to the ring and talked about the attitude with which he was approaching the opportunity WWE had provided him.

"Are you f***ing kidding me? Are you kidding me right now? You're having fun? You're risking everything that you potentially have to be a smart a**. Does that sound like a good idea?"

Ad

The Deadman said that he had wrestling boots older than some of these stars and if he was angry with them, it was not a personal thing, but because he wanted them to be better and achieve their full potential.

"I'm not pulling you apart, or anything. I'm asking you a serious question. Does that seem like a good idea?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, BJ Ray was still not fazed and he replied that the promo he had cut off the fly felt real and that's why he did what he did. The Phenom was not having it and dismissed him, saying that he needed more common sense.

Having crossed paths with Bubba Ray already, over the legend not shaking his hand, and now having angered The Undertaker, it looks like Ray is not in for the easiest time on WWE LFG.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback