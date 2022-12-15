"Are you out of your F-ing mind?" – 4-time world champion refused Paul Heyman's character change idea

Paul Heyman is widely regarded as one of the most creative people in wrestling history. Shane Douglas worked with Roman Reigns' on-screen special counsel in ECW, but he did not always agree with his former boss' ideas.

In the 1990s, Heyman wanted Douglas to impersonate 16-time world champion, Ric Flair. The then-ECW owner asked The Franchise to perform Flair's "Woo!" taunt, as well as his signature chop and Figure Four Leg Lock submission move.

Douglas said in a recent interview with WSI that he immediately shut down the idea:

"Paul wanted me to, at one point, start using Flair's 'Woo!', his chop, and his Figure Four. I said, 'Are you out of your F-ing mind? I'm out here railing the guy, and now you want [me] to play him?' So, luckily, was smart enough to refuse that, plus Flair's been done to perfection." [1:46 – 2:01]

Douglas worked for ECW between 1993 and 1999. He won the company's world championship four times.

Ric Flair disliked Shane Douglas' work under Paul Heyman in ECW

Douglas used to badmouth Flair on television as part of his ECW persona, hence why Paul Heyman wanted him to adopt The Nature Boy's mannerisms.

Danny Bentley @dannybentley60 March 26 1994 the franchise Shane Douglas became ECW heavyweight champion March 26 1994 the franchise Shane Douglas became ECW heavyweight champion https://t.co/FUDSbLVLpb

Flair seemingly took issue with the digs that Douglas aimed at him. In March 2022, the wrestling legend did not hold back during a discussion about Douglas' credentials on his podcast:

"Who is Shane Douglas?" Flair said. "Who is he today? I'm asking. You know him real well, who is he? He certainly means nothing to me in terms of being a talent. He never succeeded anywhere. He can say what he wants to say. I don't think you'll see him in a Hall of Fame anywhere any time soon."

Douglas and Flair faced each other in two WCW singles matches in 2000, with both men winning once.

Do you think Shane Douglas should have agreed to Paul Heyman's request? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

