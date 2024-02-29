Matt Riddle was released from WWE in September last year. During a recent interview, Riddle shared some details on his program with Seth Rollins.

The King of Bros was engaged in a deeply personal feud with The Visionary in 2022, which led to the superstars clashing in a Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules. The biggest takeaway from their rivalry was how real it felt as Seth Rollins acknowledged Matt Riddle's turbulent personal life.

Matt Riddle was famously involved in a sit-down interview with Seth Rollins, where the latter called him out for being a horrible father who'd deserted his family.

The idea to include the detail in the promo actually came from Matt Riddle, who recalled Seth Rollins and Triple H initially being surprised by his suggestion. Matt Riddle knew that the controversial line would add more heat to their feud:

"I go, 'You know what you could say? Why don't you call me a deadbeat dad loser who abandoned his family? He was like, 'Bro, are you sure?' Triple H was like, 'Are you sure?' I'm like, yeah! I know that if you didn't suggest that and you said that, I'd kill you. So, plus, it's further from the truth, but the perception, you say that, it infuriates me, I'm going to hurt you." [From 40:07 to 40:33]

Matt Riddle reveals why he urged Seth Rollins to get personal during their WWE program

A great pro wrestling rivalry often just can't be built upon matches as it requires moments to get the fans invested.

Riddle believed that blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe was the best way to increase the hype around his on-screen issues with Seth Rollins.

While taking shots at Becky Lynch would have been one way to get a reaction, Riddle felt that Seth Rollins getting his ex-wife into the promo battle would take their feud to new heights, and in hindsight, it did achieve the desired purpose:

"For me, I thought to blur the lines and get them really invested, that was the best way. When we were talking promo stuff, there were no zingers. I was like, 'I can say something about you and Becky and this and that, but it feels kind of stretched.'" [From 39:51 to 40:06]

Matt is cherishing life outside the WWE as he is already a champion and doing all the right things to rebuild his reputation, hoping he can someday return to the company and complete his story.

