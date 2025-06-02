Arena leaks major plans for WWE RAW

WWE is just a few hours away from presenting the final episode of RAW before Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide. Officials have finalized major plans for tonight's show, some of which have been announced to the WWE Universe. Additional plans have been leaked by the company's arena partner for tonight.

Adam Pearce will lead the WWE RAW brand to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tonight. The final episode before Money in the Bank will feature the last two MITB Qualifiers: CM Punk vs. El Grande Americano vs. AJ Styles; and Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer. The RAW GM usually announces happenings ahead of showtime, but now the venue has revealed several plans for tonight's loaded, live RAW episode from Tulsa.

Arenas often list WWE TV matches and appearances, but the card is always subject to change, and these are usually dark matches, if they happen at all. The BOK Center in Tulsa leaked plans before RAW this week, which Pearce later announced. The arena also revealed two big matches that the GM had not announced as of this writing. One is the War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. This is a rematch from April 28, won by Erik and Ivar.

Kairi Sane vs. Raquel Rodriguez is also listed for tonight's RAW. Sane returned to action earlier this month, and last week, she defeated Liv Morgan in a singles bout that fueled tension within The Judgment Day.

RAW will open with CM Punk delivering a message to Seth Rollins. In addition to Money in the Bank qualifiers, the following was announced: Lyra Valkyria addressing Becky Lynch, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn & Jey Uso.

