Raquel Rodriguez pushes for Liv Morgan to have physical reaction to recent relationship drama

Liv Morgan recently returned from a big Hollywood gig but was immediately met with controversy and drama. Now, she and Raquel Rodriguez are fueling rumors of a potential showdown ahead of RAW. The duo is set to play a key role on Monday's show with the red brand's go-home build to Money in the Bank.

The Judgment Day is dealing with more internal issues after Morgan lost her RAW return match to Kairi Sane last week. Roxanne Perez interfered on Liv's behalf early on but was reprimanded by Raquel Rodriguez and seemingly blamed for the loss by the Women's Tag Team Champions. This week's RAW will see Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Ivy Nile battle for the final spot in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match to join Perez, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Naomi.

The WWE Universe thinks officials should book Liv vs. Roxanne, and the tag team champions apparently agree. Rodriguez took to her Instagram Stories to share a fan creation likening The Judgment Day's drama to MTV Jersey Shore's infamous Snooki vs. Angelina fight. The fan declared that this is a match WWE needs to book and shared a clip that shows Snooki as Morgan, Angelina as Perez, Jwoww as Rodriguez, The Situation as Finn Balor, Vinny as JD McDonagh, and Pauly D as Dominik Mysterio. Raquel shared the post to her Instagram Stories, while Liv endorsed the original post with a like.

"Liv Morgan having enough of Roxanne's crap," reads the video caption.

Screenshots of Raquel Rodriguez on Instagram Stories and Liv Morgan on Instagram (Photo Credits: Raquel Rodriguez/WWEedits93 on Instagram)

Morgan hasn't faced Perez one-on-one, but the rising superstar beat Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber qualifier last February. A week later, on SmackDown, Perez, Morgan, and Rodriguez defeated Bayley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

Liv Morgan set for final WWE MITB qualifier

Monday's WWE RAW will air live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with the red brand go-home build for Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk will open with a message to Seth Rollins Men's MITB Qualifier: CM Punk vs. El Grande Americano vs. AJ Styles Women's MITB Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Morgan's debut in the MITB Ladder Match came in 2021. She won the match in 2022, which was the year Rodriguez also competed in the titular ladder bout. Liv cashed in her briefcase later that night to dethrone Ronda Rousey after her successful title defense over Natalya.

