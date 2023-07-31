Arianna Grace, Santino Marella's daughter reacts to her real-life romantic partner becoming a WWE titleholder

New WWE champions were crowned tonight and Arianna Grace has reacted to it. The star reacted when his real-life partner won the title in the second match of the night. This came after Stacks and Tony D'Angelo won the tag team titles at the Great American Bash.

Arianna Grace has been out of action for a long time now, having suffered an injury last year. The star last wrestled during an NXT LVL Up taping on October 4, 2022.

Earlier last month, she provided a positive update about her injury. She had needed surgery on her knee when she was injured, but back in June, she provided some much-awaited good news.

"Good knee-news this week. I appreciate the love I’ve gotten from you guys since I’ve been out and I promise when I get back, it will have been worth the wait!"

Tonight, after Stacks became one-half of the new NXT Tag Team Champions by beating Gallus, she reacted on Twitter congratulating him. The two have been dating for some time now, as she confirmed earlier in the year.

"LFFFGGGGGGGGG!! My baby is a champion 😍😍😍 @Channing_WWE so so so proud of you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #NXTGAB"

Clearly quite happy with the win, the WWE star shared it on social media. Now it remains to be seen when she herself is able to return to the ring once more.