Umaga had two runs in the WWE. His first was as Jamal of Eric Bischoff's Three Minute Warning, and the second one was as the unstoppable Umaga with Armando Estrada as his manager. During his second run, Umaga was on an undefeated streak that lasted almost nine months. He was handed his first loss at the hands of John Cena.

Armando Estrada recalls Umaga hitting a fan with a steel chair

Armando Estrada, who was Umaga's manager in WWE, was on the Busted Open Radio with Tommy Dreamer and Dave LeGreca. During the interview, Armando Estrada spoke about backstage heat he had because of a promo and the time Umaga hit a fan with a steel chair.

"It was a SmackDown/ECW Tour and Mexico Tour shortly before the Battle of the Billionaires in 2007, and Umaga used to do this thing on his entrance where he would walk around the ring on house shows and he would just snarl and look mean at the fans, and sometimes he would grab a chair and he would act as if he was going to smash the fan in the head with the chair. And I would come up from behind and grab the chair to stop him from assaulting the fan, and getting fired, and going to jail." (h/t to Wrestling Inc)

Armando Estrada later spoke about the incident that happened during WWE's tour of Mexico.

"Well one day in Mexico, we're doing this little act, this pre-match act, and Umaga goes to swing the chair and the chair slips, and he hits the fan in the front row in the head. And instantly, we're like, 'Oh my God, we're fired! We're fired! We're not going to WrestleMania, we're not going home, we're not collecting,' and Umaga and I kind of look at each other like, 'What are we going to do, man? We F'd up', and I look at the fan and he jumps up and he's like, 'Yeah!' And I was like, 'Are you okay, amigo?' I tell Jimmy Tillis, whoever was security at the time, and I'm like, 'bring him some merchandise, just make sure they're alright, no lawsuits.' So that was a close call." (h/t to Wrestling Inc)