Armando Estrada reveals his favourite WWE moment with Umaga

Former WWE manager Armando Estrada was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently. Estrada is best remembered for his role as Umaga's manager in WWE.

"Just bought two big bodies, call 'em Kamala and Umaga" @Wale #RIPKamala — Armando Estrada (@RealArmandoHaHa) August 10, 2020

During his interview with Busted Open Radio, Estrada was asked about his favourite moment from his WWE career. Estrada named the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23 where Umaga represented Vince McMahon and Bobby Lashley represented the current president of the United States, Donald Trump, as well as Umaga's undefeated run (which ended at the Royal Rumble before WrestleMania 23):

I'll say it's a toss-up between being a part of the main event of WrestleMania my very first year, and while I was not in the ring as a wrestler at that time, I believe that I was a strong part of the act of the Umaga - Armando Estrada act. And if it wasn't for my shenanigans, and my managerial duties, and everything that I did to get over, I don't know if we are in that main event position.

Just the whole undefeated streak and the booking of Umaga from the get-go as an unstoppable monster, running through all the babyfaces, including Triple H, including Shawn Michaels, including Kane, eventually getting to John Cena, and John Cena being the first guy to slay the dragon. H/T: WINC

Armando Estrada on why WWE Unforgiven 2006 was memorable

"The same things that got you to the dance, will get you sent back to developmental." 😲@RealArmandoHaHa remembers one of his favorite moments on the 🎤, even though it resulted in major heat 🔥@davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/aNdH7C1rR8 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 6, 2020

Armando Estrada went on to discuss WWE Unforgiven 2006 and why it was a special moment for him. Umaga faced Kane at the PPV and Estrada cut a long promo before the match for which he got heat backstage:

If I had to pick one that people saw, I would say go watch the Unforgiven PPV in September of 2006. It was Umaga vs. Kane, it was their first televised meeting. I cut a lengthy promo, which I got heat for afterward... The audience was 100% with us as far as all the catchphrases, and I saw fans in the audience, Dave. This is what really told me I made it - I saw fans in that crowd that written out my entire catchphrase word for word on all of these signs, and had them in the audience. H/T: WINC

Estrada was released from WWE in 2008 before returning briefly in 2010. He later managed Umaga's nephew Jacob Fatu in All American Wresting in 2019.

