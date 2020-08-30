During a recent episode of the ARN podcast, AEW manager, Arn Anderson, covered WWE SummerSlam 2015 along with his co-host, Conrad Thompson.

WWE SummerSlam 2015 saw WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, defeat WWE United States Champion, John Cena, in a "Winner Take All match". By winning this match, Seth Rollins captured the WWE United States Championship. Rollins subsequently became the first man in WWE history to hold both the WWE Championship and the United States Championship simultaneously.

The match is best remembered for SummerSlam special guest host, Jon Stewart, hitting John Cena with a steel chair to cost Cena the match and allow Seth Rollins to claim the victory. However, Arn Anderson thinks that this shouldn't have been the finish of the match.

Arn Anderson thought that Jon Stewart's interference in the finish ruined the match between Seth Rollins and John Cena. In Arn Anderson's opinion, Seth Rollins should have defeated John Cena with a clean victory.

"Jon Stewart being involved in the finish after those guys have gone out, and performed at the level they had, and worked as hard as they had worked, to me, seems anti-climatic. I don't know why you couldn't have, after a match like that and the story that you have, why you couldn't have Seth just go over? Who do you hurt when you've got performers like that and they're two top guys. And certainly, as hard as John has been pushed over the years and the big wins that he's had." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

"All that investment in John, it's not going to kill John Cena off to get beat by Seth Rollins. I'm sorry, it's just not. And if it did kill him off, it would have meant that he wasn't over anyway. One victory, if it kills you off, you were just being propped up. Anyway, you weren't really over. So, I think after all that, you could've had Seth go over and no one would've been damaged." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

Arn Anderson discusses Jon Stewart's respect for professional wrestling

Arn Anderson continued to discuss comedian and television host Jon Stewart's involvement in WWE SummerSlam 2015. Arn Anderson praised Stewart's respect for the professional wrestling business, as well as the television personality's professionalism.

"He was so respectful and knowledgeable of our business backstage, I mean, for him to know who I was, told me he had been a wrestling fan for a long time. Yes, I was very happy that they were a part of our product because they knew that they were there to add to the show. They weren't the star of the show, and Jon Stewart was one of those guys. Very humble, very respectful, and just a good guy." (h/t Wrestling INC.)

Happy Birthday to the one and only Jon Stewart!@WWERollins is quite thankful for the former Daily Show host's appearance at Summerslam 2015 costing @JohnCena the Winner Takes All match! pic.twitter.com/fqf1q64rYe — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2019

