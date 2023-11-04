Aron Stevens reveals whether CM Punk would be welcome in NWA

CM Punk's future is one of the biggest talking points in the wrestling business right now. In a recent interview, Aron Stevens gave his thoughts on whether his former WWE co-worker would receive a good reception in the NWA locker room.

In September, AEW released Punk after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In. It has been widely speculated that the 45-year-old could sign with IMPACT/TNA or WWE in the coming months.

Stevens, formerly known as Damien Sandow in WWE, now works for the NWA. On Monte & The Pharaoh, he said Punk would likely fit in well if he joined the promotion:

"If it was good for business, absolutely," Stevens stated. "Absolutely because the way our locker room is run, knowing Punk like I know him, he would fit right in. He gets a bad rep because the business is not the same as when him and I broke in, and I'm not saying it's good, bad. Look, society's changed. I don't know if it's a generational thing, but the business simply is not the same." [4:27 – 4:57]

On Friday, Punk commentated at a Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) event. Several references to IMPACT/TNA and WWE were made during the show.

Aron Stevens defends CM Punk

Two months on from his All Elite Wrestling departure, CM Punk continues to divide opinion. The Best in the World's two-year AEW run was littered with backstage drama, prompting debates about whether he would be a good fit in another company.

Having worked with Punk in the past, Aron Stevens has no doubts about the veteran's professionalism:

"Punk's a pro. I don't care what anyone says. 'He's this, he's that.' No, in the ring CM Punk is a pro, and outside the ring I've always known him to be a pro." [6:10 – 6:20]

WWE commentator Corey Graves used to be close friends with Punk before they fell out several years ago. This week, Graves offered his take on whether the former AEW star would be welcome back in WWE.

What do you think CM Punk should do next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Monte & The Pharaoh and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here