"As someone who is my rival" - Seth Rollins breaks character; sends message to Roman Reigns following WWE return

Seth Rollins recently broke character to deliver a message to Roman Reigns following his WWE return last Monday on RAW. Reigns and Rollins have unfinished business that will have to wait due to the latter's knee injury.

The Visionary was busy on Wednesday despite the uncertainty surrounding his right knee. He was the guest host of The Rich Eisen Show and discussed a variety of topics related to sports.

One of the segments on the show featured co-host TJ Jefferson asking Seth Rollins to compare the top sports stars in the world with WWE Superstars. One of the stars was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom Rollins likened to Roman Reigns.

"(Roman's) attention to detail, his fluidity, but mostly the consistency at a very high level. That is hard to do. So, as someone who is my rival, I'll give him the credit he deserves. He's been consistently fantastic at a very great level for a long time," Rollins said. [From 5:32 - 5:50]

Seth Rollins seems to have a knack for being a sports analyst since Patrick Mahomes and Roman Reigns are indeed comparable. Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl five times at the age of 29, while Reigns holds the record for most WrestleMania main events with 10. Both are also vying to be the GOAT of their respective sports fields once it's all said and done.

Roman Reigns was rumored to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins' status at SummerSlam appears bleak due to his knee injury. The official diagnosis still isn't clear, and there are conflicting reports about its severity. However, before the injury, WWE's plan was to have Roman Reigns face his former Shield brother at The Biggest Party of the Summer, as per the Wrestling Observer Radio.

With Rollins possibly out, the company has seemingly pivoted to Reigns teaming up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC hasn't had a match since WrestleMania 41, when Paul Heyman turned on him to join forces with The Visionary.

In addition to the possibility of a tag team match, WWE could also just pull the trigger on Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker. It might be too early, but Breakker has the potential to be the face of the company.

