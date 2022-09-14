Ask Apter — Shane O'Mac coming back to WWE?  What's the worst part of wrestling? Seth Rollins school — CM Punk all a work? — and more!

Since my "Ask Apter" column ran a few weeks ago, you have given your approval that you would like to see "Ask Apter" more often, and my inbox ([email protected]) was overloaded with your excellent questions about WWE, AEW, and other federations.

Here are some I chose for this edition — so let's go!

Q: Hey Bill, Cornette or Russo? — Eddie Murtoy, London

A: Hey Eddie — both! I have a long-standing relationship with Jim and Vince. Neither ever did anything rotten to me. I first met Russo in the early '80s when he and a backer ran one of the first wrestling conventions.

Years later, he became editor of the WWF (now WWE) magazine, and we kept in touch — and do to this day. He may be harsh and outspoken, but he's also been a good guy to me! As you know, he's featured weekly on Sportskeeda, hosting the "Legion of RAW" show that thousands of fans watch regularly.

Regarding Jim — he was a photographer for the magazines I worked for and photographed most of the iconic, history-making Jerry "The King" Lawler vs. Andy Kaufman matches for us. Also harsh at times and always outspoken, Jim and I forged a great friendship that also exists today. We speak quite often.

Keep in mind that my relationship with both of them is quite different from the people in the wrestling community they may have done business with through the years. They don't like each other -- but again -- I like them both!

Q: Is it true that Seth Rollins has a wrestling school? -- Maclin DeLaney, Vinings, Georgia

A: The WWE star sure does, and he has hired some amazing trainers. The school URL is https://www.blackandbravewrestling.com/about.

Keep in mind that this is not somewhere to contact him for anything but serious inquiries about becoming a pro wrestler at the school.

Q: Bill, will Shane McMahon be back in WWE now that his sister Stephanie and her hubby Triple H are in charge? I am a huge Shane O'Mac fan, so I hope the answer is yes, he will be a WWE wrestler again! -- Carly Edmonson, Lansdale, PA

A: I can't give you a definitive answer, Carly. But I will use the old adage -- "Never say never." However, his last WWE appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble caused quite an internal uproar from talent like Brock Lesnar (with Shane allegedly trying to run the dressing room and finishes).

Tim M. @Flyersguru Shane MacMahon in the rumble is something I can get behind. Shane MacMahon in the rumble is something I can get behind. https://t.co/N4jYZufqYH

But there have been people who have done more severe things and yet brought back to WWE when needed. So -- who knows -- you may see him in some capacity in WWE.

Q: If I ask you what one thing bothers you about wrestling matches -- in a ring, of course -- what is that? -- Anthony Ashinberg, Syosset, NY

A: Great question, and I really don't need to think of an answer as I mention it all the time to anyone asking this often-asked question (at so many conventions) -- Be original.

It pains me to see match-after-match with the same high spots and repeated finishers. When I was growing up in my fanboy days, you never saw repetition. If Bruno Sammartino used a backbreaker for the finish, he was the only one to do it on that show.

Same with Ric Flair, he used the figure-four-leglock to cause tap outs from his opponents, and no one else on the show used it. Also, I see so many wrestlers doing dives onto their opponents from the top rope onto the ring floor where the adversary is waiting to catch him. That holds true for suicide dives.

One more thing while I am at it -- too many gangs disrupting match finishes -- over and over! Enough already. A wrestling show should contain variety, not the same spots match-to-match

Whew, I'm glad I got that off my chest! Thanks for asking!

Q: I have heard that CM Punk was in AEW, hired by WWE to kill AEW from the inside. Have you heard this, and what's your take on it? -- Kevin Sortan, Dothan, Alabama

A: Yes, I have heard it, and no, I don't give it any credibility. What a tremendous storyline that would be if the two companies -- WWE and AEW, came up with this storyline. It would be brilliant, of course.

Earlier in this column, I penned, "Never say never," -- but I am breaking the rule this time and writing -- NEVER!

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy