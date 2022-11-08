Astonishing details regarding the finances of WWE's deal with Saudi Arabia have recently surfaced.

The Stamford-based promotion held its eighth premium live event in the Gulf Country as Crown Jewel 2022 emanated live from Riyadh on November 5th.

The controversial deal sees the company host two premium live events in the country every year over a ten-year period. While the relationship between the two entities has generated backlash from several sectors in the wrestling fandom, the revenue that the promotion generates with these shows is astounding, to say the least.

Wrestlenomics on Twitter reported that the eight shows WWE has hosted in Saudi Arabia since 2018 have generated a total revenue of $400 million for the company. This figure comes from the fact that each of these events makes the company around $50 million.

This number is made even more impressive when we look at the ticket revenue generated at all 38 WrestleManias held up to this day. Even adjusted for inflation, its $250 million combined revenue is almost half of what the company makes from its deal with Saudi Arabia.

With WWE not hosting any shows in Saudi Arabia in 2020 due to the pandemic, the ten-year deal will result in the promotion conducting 18 shows in the country. These will add up to a total revenue of $900 million till 2027.

Bayley and Bianca Belair make history at WWE Crown Jewel

The Last Woman Standing match between Bayley and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel has created history for women's wrestling.

After an enthralling battle, Belair put away the leader of Damage CTRL to retain her title in what turned out to be the first women's gimmick match in the country.

Wrestling Stats & Info on Twitter pointed out an astonishing feat in regard to their bout at Crown Jewel. Belair and Bayley became the only wrestlers to have competed against each other in a 1-on-1 Ladder match, Hell in a Cell match, and a Last Superstar Standing match.

The EST defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against the Role Model in a Cell match at 2021's Hell in a Cell premium live event. The two then squared off in a ladder match at last month's Extreme Rules event.

The only two other WWE Superstars to have taken on each other in all three of these stipulation matches are John Cena and Alberto Del Rio. But not all of their matches were singles bouts.

